With its 1 ½ miles length, the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races and it favors horses with great tactical speed. No horse in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field can match the speed of Known Agenda, whose 112 top Equibase Speed Figure is the highest among the race's eight horses. That figure tells you how fast a horse has been running in his past races, and it's adjusted for different tracks, conditions and distances. Known Agenda will look to translate that speed into better success at the 2021 Belmont Stakes than he had at the Kentucky Derby when the Todd Pletcher-trained horse finished in a disappointing ninth place.

Post time for the 2021 Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday at 6:49 p.m. ET from Belmont Park. While Known Agenda has the top speed figure, more goes into crafting a Triple Crown race champion than just pure speed, so the horse is listed at 6-1. The favorites amongst 2021 Belmont Stakes odds are Essential Quality at 2-1, followed by Rombauer (3-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (7-2). Before locking in your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 153rd Run for the Carnations, Goldberg is fading Rock Your World even though his Belmont Stakes 2021 odds of 9-2 make the horse one of the favorites. Speed shouldn't be the problem for Rock Your World as he's expected to have the early lead, but Goldberg isn't sure the horse can thrive at the 1 ½-mile distance. His pace-setting ability failed him at the Kentucky Derby when he finished a disappointing 17th, and if he doesn't have an early lead, then he's unlikely to overtake the other horses at Belmont Park.

Goldberg barely has Rock Your World hitting the board, which is a far cry from the horse winning his first three races. All of his wins came in California where the horse trains, and that presents another obstacle that most others in the field don't have to deal with.

Rock Your World traveled from California to Kentucky for the Derby, then back to California then to New York for the Belmont, all in the span of five weeks. There's just too much going against Rock Your World, which is why Goldberg sees better values for 2021 Belmont Stakes bets.

