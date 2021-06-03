It's called the Test of the Champion, and that's exactly what awaits entrants in the 2021 Belmont Stakes. With its wide, sweeping turns and long frontstretch, the daunting 1 1/2-mile journey around Belmont Park identifies champions more than merely hosting them. There won't be a Triple Crown at stake on Saturday at 6:49 p.m. ET when they load up for the Belmont Stakes 2021, but there's still a lot on the line.

Essential Quality is back in the spotlight after finishing a fading fourth at the Kentucky Derby and skipping the Preakness. He will break from post No. 2, and is the favorite with 2-1 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Rombauer (3-1) is second on the odds board among the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders, with Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), Rock Your World (9-2) and Known Agenda (6-1) also carrying short odds.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Even though the horse looked strong down the stretch at the Preakness, Demling doesn't see Rombauer winning the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Rombauer's final quarter-mile in Baltimore was enough to reel in Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon to earn a blanket of black-eyed susans.

But the 1 1/2-mile Belmont is an entirely different beast, and Rombauer will be navigating it without his Preakness-winning jockey.

Flavien Prat hopped off Rombauer in favor of Hot Rod Charlie for the Belmont, with Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez -- who rode Medina Spirit to the Derby win -- assuming the mount. Between that vital alteration and the fact that the field Rombauer faces a tough field on Saturday, Demling isn't backing him to win. In fact, Demling doesn't even have Rombauer in the top two on his projected leaderboard for the Belmont Stakes 2021.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds