There will be no race for the Triple Crown at the 2021 Belmont Stakes, but there will still be plenty of excitement on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park for the oldest and the longest Triple Crown event. The Belmont Stakes 2021 will be the 153rd running and cover 1 ½ miles. The race has earned the nickname "The Test of the Champion" since endurance and determination will be the keys to victory for any of the 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders.

The 2021 Belmont Stakes field is fluid, but many horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness are expected to return for the final leg of the Triple Crown. One horse who is already at Belmont Park is Preakness winner Rombauer, who is listed at 5-1 in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Essential Quality, who was the favorite at the Kentucky Derby, is also the favorite at the Belmont Stakes 2021 at 7-2, while other 2021 Belmont Stakes horses include Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rock Your World (6-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Belmont Stakes field taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win the Belmont Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Preakness. In fact, Demling says Rombauer doesn't even crack the top five. Rombauer won the Preakness by three-and-a-half lengths for his third win of the season but the first in a graded stakes race. Demling notes that jockey Flavien Prat, who rode Rombauer to victory, is expected to jump off the horse and ride Hot Rod Charlie instead for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.

While Rombauer's win at Pimlico Race Course was impressive, the field he competed against was not. Many of the top horses bypassed the race, while the second and third-place finishers, Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit, were coming off just two weeks' rest after competing at the Kentucky Derby. Rombauer had six weeks of rest headed into the Preakness, but that will be cut in half for the Belmont Stakes 2021. With much stiffer competition and much less time to rest, Rombauer is one to fade in your 2021 Belmont Stakes bets, according to the expert.

How to make 2021 Belmont States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underdog who "will be in the mix again" at Belmont, giving his backers a huge payday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Midnight Bourbon 8-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Weyburn 20-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1