The horse that captured the attention of the country with his victory in Louisville and then captured the ire of the sport via a positive drug test won't be in the field for the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Medina Spirit won't be in New York on Saturday for the Belmont Stakes 2021 after the state's horse racing association ruled that Bob Baffert-trained horses can't compete until Medina Spirit's secondary sample from the Kentucky Derby is tested. Although Medina Spirit won't compete in the Belmont, several of the world's top 3-year-old thoroughbreds will be on hand to try and capture the final jewel of the 2021 Triple Crown.

Essential Quality, who skipped the Preakness after starting the Kentucky Derby as the favorite but finished a disappointing fourth at Churchill Downs, is the 7-2 favorite in the early 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Among the other top Belmont Stakes 2021 contenders to consider are Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rombauer (5-1) and Rock Your World (6-1). Before scouring the list of 2021 Belmont Stakes horses and making any predictions for the third leg of the Triple Crown, be sure to check out the 2021 Belmont Stakes picks from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Belmont Stakes field taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Even though Rombauer won the Preakness Stakes, Demling isn't picking the colt to go back-to-back with a victory at the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Winning a Triple Crown race is never easy, and Rombauer will attempt to claim a second one with a different jockey aboard than he had in Baltimore. Veteran Flavien Prat is hopping off Rombauer to ride Hot Rod Charlie in New York City, giving the son of Twirling Candy out of Cashmere a new pilot for the 1 1/2-mile Test of the Champions.

Although Hall of Fame jockey John Velasquez (who rode Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit both in Louisville and Baltimore) has assumed the mount for the Belmont, learning the horse and getting him ready for the Belmont test is a tough task. Couple that task with competing against several contenders that skipped the Preakness, and suddenly Rombauer faces the toughest test in the longest race of his life.

With just three weeks to prepare and a new rider onboard, Demling just doesn't see Rombauer getting it done again -- rating the thoroughbred off the board on his 2021 Belmont Stakes projected leaderboard.

How to make 2021 Belmont States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underdog who "will be in the mix again" at Belmont, giving his backers a huge payday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1