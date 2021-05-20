The 2021 Belmont Stakes will be the third and final leg of the Triple Crown after launching it last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 5, and Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer has already made his way to Nassau County to begin his training. Rombauer and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit were both double-digit underdogs who went on to win the first two legs of the Triple Crown, but Medina Spirit won't be allowed to run after the New York Racing Association barred trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses while awaiting the results of an investigation into a failed test by Medina Spirit at Churchill Downs.

Rombauer is listed at 5-1 in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds, but several returning Kentucky Derby horses could provide plenty of competition in the 153rd Run for the Carnations. Essential Quality was the morning-line favorite in the Kentucky Derby and is the 7-2 Belmont Stakes favorite, with Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rock Your World (6-1) and Midnight Bourbon (8-1) all looking like serious 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders as well. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Belmont Stakes field taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win the Belmont Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Preakness. In fact, Demling says Rombauer doesn't even crack the top five. With favorites Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon wearing each other out at the front of the pack, jockey Flavien Prat positioned Rombauer well. He showed impressive speed down the stretch to win by 3 1/2 lengths.

The 102 Beyer Speed Figure was by far a career-best for the son of Twirling Candy by Cashmere, but owner John Fradkin admitted after the race that he had overruled trainer Michael McCarthy and skipped the Kentucky Derby in an effort to target a weaker Preakness Stakes field. With several Kentucky Derby horses likely returning to the Belmont 2021 field after skipping the Preakness, Rombauer isn't likely to get the same sort of trip around at Belmont Park.

To make matters worse, jockey Flavien Prat, who was instrumental in fighting through some traffic to get Rombauer in a position to close and swinging him wide, is expected to ride Hot Rod Charlie at Belmont Park.

How to make 2021 Belmont States picks, bets

Instead, Demling is especially high on an underdog who "will be in the mix again" at Belmont, giving his backers a huge payday. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2021? And which underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Midnight Bourbon 8-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Weyburn 20-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1