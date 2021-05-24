Bob Baffert won't have any horses in the 2021 Belmont Stakes after the New York Racing Association elected to suspend the Hall of Fame trainer while awaiting word on Medina Spirit's failed drug test following the Kentucky Derby. However, Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer is expected to be in the 2021 Belmont Stakes field and has already made his way to Belmont Park to begin training for the 1 1/2-mile run on Saturday, June 5. Even without Medina Spirit, Rombauer will face stiff competition from other talented 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders.

Essential Quality was the morning line favorite on Derby day and is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds, while Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rock Your World (6-1) are both expected to make the cross-country trip from California. How will that affect Rombauer (5-1), whose Preakness performance was spurned on by his ability to sit just off a brisk pace? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Rombauer to win the Belmont Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Preakness. In fact, Demling says Rombauer doesn't even crack the top five. Rombauer was at his best at the Preakness with Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon going straight to the front and challenging each other. Jockey Flavien Prat got Rombauer into a strong outside position to showcase his impressive closing speed on his way to a 3 1/2-length win.

However, without Medina Spirit in the Belmont Stakes 2021 lineup, will another horse run near the front with Midnight Bourbon? How will having other closers like Essential Quality and Known Agenda impact Rombauer's game plan? Additionally, Prat is likely to ride Hot Rod Charlie at Belmont Park, leaving trainer Michael McCarthy and owners John and Diane Fradkins needing to make a jockey switch.

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Midnight Bourbon 8-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Weyburn 20-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1