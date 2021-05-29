Perhaps no horse had a more disappointing Kentucky Derby than Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World. He entered Churchill Downs as the 5-1 second-favorite but was bumped at the start of the race and finished 17th out of 19 horses. After bypassing the Preakness, the John Sadler-trained horse will look to right the ship at the 2021 Belmont Stakes on June 5. With wins in all three of his other races, Rock Your World will be out to prove that his Derby performance was an aberration in the Belmont Stakes 2021.

Rock Your World isn't listed that far off from his Derby odds as he comes in at 6-1 in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. But this time he is fourth in the odds and behind Essential Quality (7-2), Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rombauer (5-1). They are among six 2021 Belmont Stakes horses with odds shorter than 12-1 in what is shaping up to be a stacked field. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, bets or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Preakness winner Rombauer to win the 2021 Belmont Stakes. There have been just 18 horses to complete the Preakness-Belmont double -- not counting Triple Crown winners -- and Afleet Alex was the most recent in 2005. Rombauer will have to contest with a much more competitive field at Belmont Park than the one he defeated at the Preakness.

But Demling's biggest gripe with Rombauer has to do with the horse being deserted by the jockey that rode him to victory at the Preakness. Demling told SportsLine, "I don't like the fact that jockey Flavien Prat is expected to jump off the Preakness winner for Hot Rod Charlie." Prat is in a class of his own this year as he leads all jockeys in both wins and earnings.

John Velazquez has been picked to replace Prat and while he's as experienced as any jockey, Velazquez rode Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit to a disappointing third-place finish at the Preakness.

2021 Belmont Stakes odds (from SportsLine experts)

Essential Quality 7-2

Hot Rod Charlie 9-2

Rombauer 5-1

Rock Your World 6-1

Known Agenda 9-1

Rebel's Romance 11-1

Promise Keeper 15-1

Keepmeinmind 20-1

Brooklyn Strong 25-1

Bourbonic 26-1

France Go de Ina 28-1

Overtook 30-1