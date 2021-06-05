The 2021 Belmont Stakes is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent history as five horses have odds of 6-1 or shorter. With just eight horses in the field, that leaves three other horses as long shots, getting 2021 Belmont Stakes odds of 15-1 or longer. If those odds remain come Saturday, then any of those three long shots winning would rank among the 10 biggest long shot winners in Belmont Stakes history.

France Go de Ina is the biggest underdog at 30-1 in the latest Belmont Stakes 2021 odds. Other long shots include Bourbonic (15-1) and Overtook (20-1), both of whom are trained by Todd Pletcher. The favorites include Essential Quality (2-1) and Preakness winner Rombauer (3-1) for when the horses go to post at 6:49 p.m. ET. With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Recent history indicates that a time of around 2:28 is enough to win the Belmont when it is run at 1 1/2 miles. Sir Winston won in 2:28.30 in 2019, just a touch slower than Justify's 2:28.18 winning time in 2018 as he wrapped up a Triple Crown. Another Triple Crown winner, American Pharoah, was the last Belmont horse to go under 2:28 as he ran a blazing 2:26.65 in 2015.

The legendary Secretariat holds the Belmont Stakes record at 2:24 as he won by a mind-blowing 31 lengths in his iconic conclusion to the 1973 Triple Crown. That record has lasted decades and could prove to be untouchable. It should be a fast track on Saturday, however, so the Belmont Stakes 2021 horses should be able to post some fast times.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on how to bet the Belmont 2021 from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (2-1), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (7-2), Rock Your World (9-2) and one of the biggest long shots in the entire field. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.