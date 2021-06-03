There will be no Triple Crown champion this year with different winners at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, but the 2021 Belmont Stakes should still provide an exciting end to the Triple Crown season. Essential Quality is out to prove that his disappointing fourth-place finish at the Derby was an outlier, while Rombauer will try to show that his Preakness win wasn't a fluke. The Belmont Stakes 2021 field is now finalized following the post draw on Tuesday. Post time from Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., is set for Saturday at 6:49 p.m. ET.

As he was at the Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality is the favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. He is listed at 2-1, followed closely by Rombauer at 3-1. Wood Memorial winner Bourbonic (15-1) is one of three Belmont Stakes horses with odds of 15-1 or longer, but in this unpredictable Triple Crown season, every horse seemingly has a shot. With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

All 152 runnings of the Belmont Stakes have taken place in or around New York City and at four different race tracks. But the 2020 Belmont Stakes marked the return of something that hadn't been seen in 138 years at the race, and that's a winner from New York. Tiz the Law, who was bred in upstate New York, won the race to become the first state-bred winner since Forester in 1882.

A local favorite winning is extremely rare in this day and age, but a Bluegrass-bred winner is not. Kentucky has produced the most winners with 102 entering the 2021 Belmont Stakes. Its neighbor to the east, Virginia, comes in a distant second with 11 victors at the Belmont Stakes.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on how to bet the Belmont 2021 from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

