Rebel's Romance has a chance to do something at the 2021 Belmont Stakes that's only been done nine times before in the previous 152 runnings of the race. The Irish-bred horse is looking to become just the 10th foreign winner of the race and the fourth from Ireland. His past results indicate that is certainly possible as the horse will enter Belmont Park on June 5 with four wins in five career races. But he will have to ward off an extremely competitive Belmont Stakes 2021 field, as well as rust, as Rebel's Romance will be coming off 10 weeks of rest.

The 3-year-old gelding is going off at 11-1 in the latest 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Essential Quality, who also has won all but one of his races, is the favorite at 7-2, followed by Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Preakness winner Rombauer (5-1). With so much to consider while making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

First held in 1867, the Belmont Stakes is the oldest of the three Triple Crown races. But it has only been run continuously since 1913 due to an anti-gambling bill that banned the race from 1911-12. Known as the Hart-Agnew Law, it shut down every racetrack in the state of New York including Belmont Park, which had been hosting the Belmont Stakes since 1905.

With nowhere in town to race, many of the top horses and jockeys headed overseas to Europe to continue their careers. Eventually in 1913, a New York court ruled that oral betting was legal in the state and racetracks reopened. The Belmont has hosted many of horse racing's greatest moments and this 1 1/2-mile race is known as "The Test of the Champion."

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

Essential Quality (7-2) is the favorite, followed by Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rock Your World (6-1), and several double-digit underdogs.

