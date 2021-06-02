Since 1926, the Belmont Stakes has been contested at 1 1/2 miles, except last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that added distance over the Kentucky Derby (1 1/4 miles) and the Preakness Stakes (1 3/16 miles) has made it "The Test of the Champion." The 2021 Belmont Stakes will be run on Saturday, June 5 at Belmont Park and the race will be restored to its rightful place as the third leg of the Triple Crown and to the distance of 1 1/2 miles. So which horses in the Belmont Stakes 2021 field can withstand the test?

Essential Quality is the half-brother of Tonalist (2014), Creator (2016) and Tapwrit (2017), who have all won the Belmont Stakes and that pedigree is a big reason why he's the 2-1 favorite in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Meanwhile, Hot Rod Charlie (7-2) is the son of 2013 Belmont Stakes runner-up Oxbow, while Known Agenda (6-1) is the son of 2007 Belmont Stakes runner-up Curlin. With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

The 2021 Belmont Stakes will be the 153rd Run for the Carnations and 10 of the last 12 winners have come from off the pace to hit the wire first. Two years ago, Sir Winston was sitting in eighth out of 10 starters at the half-mile post and came from 4.5 lengths back to earn the win. In 2016, Creator was 10th out of 13 horses and closed an eight-length gap in the final mile to win.

Pace pressers have most commonly held the advantage at the Belmont Stakes, with Tiz the Law (2020), Tapwrit (2017), Tonalist (2014) and Palice Malice (2013) all coming from either third or fourth and less than two lengths back at the half-mile post to win. That would seemingly set up well for horses like Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer and Essential Quality, who have both pushed the leaders in their biggest wins to date.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

