With Medina Spirit capturing the first leg of the Triple Crown and Rombauer winning the second, the 2021 Belmont Stakes won't see a 14th all-time Triple Crown winner. However, there will still be a talented 2021 Belmont Stakes field on Saturday, June 5, with a chance to make history in the 153rd Run for the Carnations. Fresh off his thrilling win in the Preakness Stakes, Rombauer is already at Belmont Park training. However, he'll have to deal with a jockey change, with Flavien Prat committed to ride Hot Rod Charlie, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby.

Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality are 5-1 favorites in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds, while Rombauer is listed at 6-1. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2021 Belmont Stakes returns to being the third and final leg of the Triple Crown schedule after serving as the first leg in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 153rd "Test of the Champion" will also move back to 1 1/2 miles after being run at 1 1/8 miles in 2020 because of a shortened buildup. Secretariat set the 1 1/2-mile record at the Belmont Stakes in 1973, covering 12 furlongs in 2:24.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on how to bet the Belmont 2021 from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (7-2), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rock Your World (6-1), and three double-digit underdogs. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.