Medina Spirit and his trainer Bob Baffert dominated headlines during the first two legs of the Triple Crown, first by winning the Kentucky Derby and then by failing a post-race drug test, creating plenty of controversy in the run up to the Preakness Stakes. Medina Spirit was ultimately allowed to run that race, but the New York Racing Association is making sure it's a secondary storyline by sidelining Medina Spirit and all other Baffert horses from the 2021 Belmont Stakes. The final leg of the Triple Crown will run at Belmont Park on Saturday and the Belmont Stakes 2021 field is still shaping up to be a talented one.

Rombauer made a mad dash to best Medina Spirit and all other comers at Pimlico and he's listed at 5-1 in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds. Essential Quality is the 7-2 favorite, while other 2021 Belmont Stakes contenders include Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rock Your World (6-1). With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Riding the rail is typically viewed as a detriment in the other two Triple Crown legs, but it's actually helped shorten the trip in the 1 1/2-mile Belmont Stakes. There have been 24 horses to win from the No. 1 post since the race moved to Belmont Park in 1905, which is nine more than any other post position has produced during that span. Justify last won from the rail on his way to the Triple Crown in 2018, and the 2021 Belmont Stakes post draw will determine who starts on the inside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.

In the 152-year history of the Run for the Carnations, the betting favorite has made it to the winner's circle 64 times. That includes in 2020, when Tiz the Law won as a 6-5 favorite.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Here's a refresher on how to bet the Belmont 2021 from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (7-2), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rock Your World (6-1), and three double-digit underdogs. You can see his picks here.

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.