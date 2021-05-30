Following the Kentucky Derby, there was a significant drop-off in the horses that ran at Churchill Downs and then ran again at the Preakness Stakes. Medina Spirit, Midnight Bourbon and Keepmeinmind were the only three holdovers, and now the first two of those three won't compete at the 2021 Belmont Stakes. That leaves Keepmeinmind as the lone horse who could run in all three legs of the Triple Crown, provided he stays in the 2021 Belmont Stakes field. The horse finished seventh at the Derby, fourth at the Preakness and will look to improve his finish once again at the Belmont Stakes 2021.

It's been six months since Keepmeinmind finished a race in the money so he enters Belmont Park as a 20-1 long shot. The favorites in the 2021 Belmont Stakes odds include Essential Quality (7-2), Hot Rod Charlie (9-2) and Rombauer (5-1). With so much to consider before the June 5th race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Belmont Stakes picks.

Since the Belmont Stakes is the longest of the Triple Crown races, it requires robust horses with incredible endurance and tactical speed. As a result, female horses, or fillies, have been few and far between for The Run for the Carnations. Entering the 2021 Belmont Stakes, only 23 fillies have competed in the Belmont with just three winners in 152 previous races.

By comparison, 55 fillies have run in the Preakness and 40 female horses have competed in the Kentucky Derby. Fillies used to be more commonplace in the Belmont Stakes as nine of them started through the first five years of the race. That includes the inaugural Belmont Stakes in 1867, which not only had a female horse but produced the first female winner with Ruthless.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2021 after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 13 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 13 years. He's also called nine of the last 17 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2021 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on how to bet the Belmont 2021 from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $19.60 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law and Dr. Post.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $49.75 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post and Max Player.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $55.65 at the 2020 Belmont Stakes with Tiz the Law, Dr. Post, Max Player and Pneumatic.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (7-2), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (9-2), Rock Your World (6-1), and three double-digit underdogs. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2021 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Belmont Stakes.