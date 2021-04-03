Essential Quality can establish himself as the Kentucky Derby favorite on Saturday when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality is vying with Concert Tour for favoritism in early wagering for the Derby. He is undefeated in four career starts and is coming off a 4¼-length victory in the Southwest Stakes on Feb. 27. For Saturday, Essential Quality is the 3-5 favorite in the 2021 Blue Grass Stakes odds.

The Chad Brown-trained Highly Motivated is get 3-1 odds in the 2021 Blue Grass Stakes field of nine. Post time for the $800,000 race is 6:35 p.m. ET. With several lightly-raced horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Blue Grass Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. And last month he crushed the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby for $1,414. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine.

After studying the past performances and Beyer Speed Figures of every horse in the race, Weir is not making Essential Quality his top pick even though the horse is the 3-5 favorite. This son of Tapit has won his four career starts by 12¼ combined lengths. He also is a perfect 2-for-2 at Keeneland.

But the expected pace does not figure to suit Essential Quality's running style. He likes to run a bit off the pace, and the lack of speed horses in the field gives someone a chance to steal the race up front. "Saturday might be the day to beat him," Weir tells SportsLine.

However Weir is high on Hidden Stash, even though he is one of the longest shots in the field at 20-1. A son of Constitution, Hidden Stash has two wins, one second and two thirds in six career starts. He is coming off a second place finish in the Tampa Bay Derby on March 6.

But Hidden Stash has proven he likes the Keeneland surface; he picked up his first career victory at the track, winning by three lengths. In addition, he drew well by getting the No. 1 post. The rail draw should help him save ground, which will be key in this nine-horse field.

