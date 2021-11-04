The most exciting two days in horse racing culminates on Saturday when an elite field of nine horses leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Limited to the top horses around the world, the Breeders' Cup 2021 features 14 championship races over two days. The final, and most lucrative, is the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2021. Four-time Grade 1 winner Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality, who like Knicks Go is trained by Brad Cox, is 3-1 in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic field.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Pennsylvania Derby champ Hot Rod Charlie are 4-1. Post time is 8:40 p.m. ET. With an elite field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of "The Matt Bernier Show" podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest person at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show "Horseplayers," which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge that year, Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. He won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks future bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013 and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic expert picks

One shocker: Bernier is completely fading Knicks Go, even though he is the morning-line favorite at 5-2. A son of Belmont Stakes runner-up Paynter, Knicks Go has nine wins, three seconds and one third in 23 career starts. He is on a three-race winning streak and is coming off a dominant four-length victory in the Lukas Classic at Churchill Downs.

However, Knicks Go has done his best running when he has been able to set a comfortable early pace, and Bernier is not sure he will be able to do that on Saturday with several other speed horses in the race. "There are real questions about his heart and will to win if he is unable to make the front," he told SportsLine. Bernier will not be using Knicks Go anywhere in his wagers.

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

Knicks Go 5-2

Essential Quality 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

Medina Spirit 4-1

Art Collector 8-1

Max Player 8-1

Tripoli 15-1

Express Train 20-1

Stilleto Boy 30-1