Trainer Doug O'Neill will try to win the Breeders' Cup Classic for the first time in his career when he saddles Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. The 53-year-old has won five Breeders' Cup races, most recently the 2013 Dirt Mile with Goldencents. With five starters in the Breeders' Cup Classic, O'Neill's best finish is fifth (Richard's Kid, 2012). On Saturday, Hot Rod Charlie is the third favorite along with with Medina Spirit at 4-1 in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

The Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go is the 5-2 favorite in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 odds. Essential Quality, also trained by Cox, is 3-1 in the nine-horse Breeders' Cup Classic field. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 is 8:40 p.m. ET. With an elite field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see how handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has analyzed the race.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

At last year's Breeders' Cup, Kinchen finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Kinchen is completely tossing Medina Spirit, even though he is one of the top favorites at 4-1. A product of humble beginnings, Medina Spirit has never finished off the board, with five wins, three seconds and one third in nine career starts. He has won three of his last four starts, including a dominant five-length victory in the Awesome Again Stakes five weeks ago.

However, four of Medina Spirit's five career wins have come when he was able to get loose on an early lead, and Kinchen does not project that happening again with several other speedy types in the race. "Since [Medina Spirit] won't be loose, I don't think he will be able to hang with the other speed horses in this race," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen has Medina Spirit ranked eighth in the nine-horse field and will not use Medina Spirit on any tickets.

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

Knicks Go 5-2

Essential Quality 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

Medina Spirit 4-1

Art Collector 8-1

Max Player 8-1

Tripoli 15-1

Express Train 20-1

Stilleto Boy 30-1