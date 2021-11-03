The 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic runs on Saturday, and a $6 million purse has drawn the biggest names in the sport to Del Mar. Brad Cox is one of the hottest trainers in the sport and will have his first two entrants in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic field. Essential Quality won the 2021 Belmont Stakes and will be part of the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup, as will Knicks Go, a five-year-old with six graded stakes wins to his name.

Knicks Go is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds, while Essential Quality is 3-1. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is listed at 4-1, as is two-time graded stakes winner Hot Rod Charlie. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 8:40 p.m. ET. With an elite field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see how handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has analyzed the race.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

At last year's Breeders' Cup, Kinchen finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

One surprise: Kinchen is completely tossing Medina Spirit, even though he is one of the top favorites at 4-1. The winner of the 2021 Kentucky Derby failed a drug test after the race, and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission still hasn't issued a final decision on whether the three-year-old will be stripped of his victory.

Purchased for $35,000 as a two-year-old, Medina Spirit took third at the Preakness Stakes and has since won twice while tuning up for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2021. However, this isn't a race that figures to set up well for a horse that prefers to run in front. With so much speed in this race, Kinchen is banking on him falling off the pace and doesn't even think he'll crack the top five in the nine-horse field.

Kinchen's top pick is a horse who will take advantage of Saturday's pace.

2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds



2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

Knicks Go 5-2

Essential Quality 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

Medina Spirit 4-1

Art Collector 8-1

Max Player 8-1

Tripoli 15-1

Express Train 20-1

Stilleto Boy 30-1