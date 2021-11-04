Horse of the Year honors could be on the line Saturday when an elite field of nine horses leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar. Either Knicks Go, who has won four of six races this year, or Essential Quality, who has won five of six, could make a strong case to be Horse of the Year with a win in the $6 million Breeders' Cup Classic 2021. Knicks Go is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds.

Essential Quality is the 3-1 second choice in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic field. Post time for the 1 1/4-mile race is 8:40 p.m. ET. With an elite field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see how handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen has analyzed the race.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "America's Day at the Races," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

At last year's Breeders' Cup, Kinchen finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now, Kinchen has handicapped the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic predictions

One surprise: Kinchen is completely tossing Medina Spirit, even though he is one of the top favorites at 4-1. Trained by Bob Baffert, this modestly-bred three-year-old is coming off a five-length win in the Awesome Again Stakes. The performance earned him a 107 Beyer Speed Figure, which eclipsed the 102 he earned while winning the Kentucky Derby.

However, Medina Spirit was left alone on the lead in the Awesome Again, and he's not likely to be even on the lead, much less alone on the lead, with a stacked 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. "I think he will fall apart," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen has Medina Spirit ranked eighth in the nine-horse field and will not use Medina Spirit on any tickets.

How to make 2021 Breeders' Cup picks

Kinchen's top pick is a horse who will take advantage of Saturday's pace, sending his backers straight to the payout window. He is using this horse in all of his wagers, and so should you. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Breeders' Cup Classic 2021? And how has Kinchen structured his wagers? Check out the latest Breeders' Cup Classic odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Breeders' Cup Classic, all from the insider who crushed last year's Betting Challenge.



2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds

Knicks Go 5-2

Essential Quality 3-1

Hot Rod Charlie 4-1

Medina Spirit 4-1

Art Collector 8-1

Max Player 8-1

Tripoli 15-1

Express Train 20-1

Stilleto Boy 30-1