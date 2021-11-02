Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality can become the first horse ever to win both the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Breeders' Cup Classic when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. Trained by Brad Cox, Essential Quality won the Juvenile last year en route to earning champion two-year-old honors. This year, he's the 3-1 second choice in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. His stablemate, Knicks Go, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the nine-horse Breeders' Cup Classic 2021 field.

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie are 4-1 on the morning line. Post time is 8:40 p.m. ET. With so much to consider before Saturday's race, a little expert help can go a long way before making your 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic picks.

Essential Quality will attempt to make history in the Classic on the 20th anniversary of one of the most memorable Breeders' Cup Classic races ever. In 2001, the Breeders' Cup was held at Belmont Park less than two months after and about 14 miles from the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. With crowd safety a top priority, the event had a significant military presence, with snipers positioned around the track.

With a furlong to go in the Classic, Sakhee, who had won the prestigious Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in France, held a short lead over reigning American Horse of the Year and defending Classic champion Tiznow. As the horses approached the finish line, Tiznow surged ahead and put his nose on the line just ahead of Sakhee's. "Tiznow wins it for America!" Belmont race-caller Tom Durkin exclaimed to an excited but still grieving nation of racing fans.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Breeders' Cup Classic like this, and SportsLine's Bob Weir knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic picks possible.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, he has been on fire in the three-year-old races. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $45.40 in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic with Authentic and Improbable.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $167.95 in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic with Authentic, Improbable and Global Campaign.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $335.55 in the 2020 Breeders' Cup Classic with Authentic, Improbable, Global Campaign and Tacitus.

