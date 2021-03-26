The Shug McGaughey-trained Greatest Honour can solidify himself as one of the Kentucky Derby favorites when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Florida Derby on Saturday. This long-striding son of Tapit is vying with Essential Quality and Concert Tour for favoritism in early wagering for the Derby. He is on a three-race winning streak and coming off a win in the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream on Feb. 27.

For Saturday, Greatest Honour is listed as the 6-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Florida Derby odds. The Bob Baffert-trained Spielberg is getting 4-1 in the 2021 Florida Derby lineup of 11. Post time is 6:40 p.m. ET. With several talented horses ready to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Florida Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

Earlier this month, he crushed the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby for $1,414. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine. Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Florida Derby field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Florida Derby predictions

After studying the past performances and Beyer Speed Figures of every horse in the race, Weir is fading Greatest Honour, even though he is the 6-5 Florida Derby favorite. He has three wins, one second and two thirds in six career starts. In his last race, he looked beaten on the far turn, but moved to the outside and rallied strongly for a 1 1/2 length win.

However, his Beyer Speed Figures indicate that he has not run faster than his rivals on Saturday. In fact, both Collaborate and Spielberg have been faster than Greatest Honour's top Beyer (89), while Soup and Sandwich has run just as fast. "If he's even money, and it looks like he will be, I have to play against him," Weir told SportsLine.

Another huge shocker: Weir is high on Nova Rags, even though he is a mammoth 12-1 long shot. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, this son of 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags has two wins and one second in four career starts. He is coming off a second place finish to Candy Man Rocket in the Sam F. Davis Stakes.

In that race, Nova Rags earned a career-best Beyer Speed Figure (83), which suggests he is improving at the right time. He also is set to make his third start after a two-month layoff, which often is a horse's best start. Weir says Nova Rags is a "legitimate contender" and is using him in all of his 2021 Florida Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Florida Derby picks, bets

Weir has identified two horses as his top picks, including a double-digit long shot who is "working well" and will be one of the longest shots in the entire race. Weir is including these horses in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Florida Derby 2021? And which long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Florida Derby odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Florida Derby.

