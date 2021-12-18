Top turf trainer Chad Brown will try to win the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes for the second time when he saddles two horses in the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes on Saturday at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla. The 42-year-old Brown previously won the race in 2019 with Instilled Regard. On Saturday, the trainer has two strong entrants in L'Imperator, who is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes odds, and Analyze It, who is getting 4-1 odds in the 12-horse 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes field. The Brendan Walsh-trained Space Traveller is listed at 3-1.

The 1⅛-mile race serves as a prep for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf on Jan. 29. Post time is 4:32 p.m. ET. With a large and well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any Ft. Lauderdale Stakes picks of your own.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. This year, he has been on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay score returning $1,414. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Now, he has handicapped the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes field, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them at SportsLine.

Top Ft. Lauderdale Stakes selections for Saturday

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances of L'Imperator, even though he is the 5-2 morning-line favorite. A son of Irish sire Holy Roman Emperor, L'Imperator has two wins and one third in five starts since moving from France in 2020. In his last start he pulled away from a modest field of horses to win by 2¾ lengths in an $80,000 optional claimer.

But L'Imperator has not proven he is a stakes-caliber horse; he is 0-for-3 in stakes races since coming to the United States. "He's dangerous but will likely be overbet," Weir told SportsLine. Weir prefers two horses over L'Imperator.

How to make Ft. Lauderdale Stakes selections for Saturday

Weir's top pick is a horse who "must be respected." Weir also is high on an "interesting" double-digit long shot whose price "should be worth it." Weir is including these horses in his 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what horse wins the 2021 Ft. Lauderdale Stakes? What "interesting" double-digit long shot is a must-back? And how has Weir constructed his wagers? Check out the latest Ft. Lauderdale Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Ft. Lauderdale Stakes, and find out.