A spot in the Kentucky Derby will be on the line when eight three-year-olds leave the starting gate on Saturday in the 2021 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. The winner of the one-turn prep race will receive 50 qualifying points towards the Derby, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Run for the Roses. The Chad Brown-trained Highly Motivated is the 8-5 favorite in the 2021 Gotham Stakes odds. He has won back-to-back races and is making his first start as a three-year-old. Meanwhile, the Bob Baffert-trained Freedom Fighter is getting 5-2 odds in the 2021 Gotham Stakes field.

Post time for the $300,000 race is 5:07 p.m. ET. With plenty of talented contenders ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 Gotham Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling had a tremendous 2020 season. At one point last year, he picked the winner of six consecutive races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

In last year's Gotham Stakes, Demling picked Mischevious Alex to win, and the horse edged clear by two lengths. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Gotham Stakes predictions

One surprise: Demling's top pick isn't Highly Motivated, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. This son of Into Mischief has two wins and one second in three career starts. He is coming off a win in the Nyquist Stakes on Nov. 6 in which he won by 4 1/4 lengths.

But that race was more than four months ago and he's not likely to be 100 percent cranked up following the layoff, especially with much more lucrative races down the line. In addition, the eight-furlong distance of the Gotham will be a new test for Highly Motivated, who has never been beyond 6 1/2 furlongs.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Crowded Trade, who's an underdog at 9-2. This son of More Than Ready has made only one career start, winning a race at Aqueduct on Jan. 28. In that start, he rallied from fifth in a field of eight.

Demling likes the confidence that trainer Chad Brown is showing by entering Crowded Trade in the Gotham Stakes 2021. "It's a big jump from a maiden race to stakes competition, so trainer Chad Brown must be elated with the son of More Than Ready," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Gotham Stakes picks

2021 Gotham Stakes odds, horses