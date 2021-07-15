Several of the country's top three-year-olds will face off on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park. Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Haskell Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby runner-up Mandaloun is the second favorite in the seven-horse 2021 Haskell Stakes field at 2-1. Following Sea, who did not race in any of the Triple Crown races but is coming off an impressive allowance victory at Belmont Park last month, is 3-1.

The winner of the $1 million Haskell, which will be run at 1 1/8 miles, will receive an automatic spot in the 2021 Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November. Post time for the Haskell 2021 is 5:47 p.m. ET. Before making any 2021 Haskell Stakes picks, you need to see what legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg is saying.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March of last year, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes last June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the 2020 Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. Last July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.



Goldberg also has a strong gauge on this year's three-year-olds. He hit the Essential Quality-Hot Rod Charlie exacta in last month's Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Haskell Stakes horses and released his picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Haskell Stakes predictions

One surprise: Goldberg is fading Mandaloun, even though he's one of the top Vegas favorites. Trained by Brad Cox, Mandaloun has four wins, one second and one third in seven career starts. He is coming off a win in the prep race for the Haskell, the Pegasus Stakes, beating Weyburn by a neck.

But Goldberg does not like the conservative approach that Cox took with Mandaloun after the Kentucky Derby, skipping both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes. "He is obviously talented, but will he be ready to run his best against this field," Goldberg told SportsLine. Goldberg sees better values for your 2021 Haskell Stakes bets.

How to make 2021 Haskell Stakes picks

Instead, Hammer's top choice is a horse who has the perfect "running style for nine furlongs." He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Haskell Stakes contenders here.

Who wins the Haskell Stakes 2021? Which horse is a must-back? And how has Goldberg constructed his wagers? Check out the 2021 Haskell Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Haskell Stakes.

2021 Haskell Stakes odds