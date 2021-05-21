The West Coast's top three-year-old turf fillies will square off Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes at Santa Anita Park. The $100,000 race, which will be contested at 1 1/8 miles, drew a 2021 Honeymoon Stakes field of seven up-and-coming fillies. The Philip D'Amato-trained Going Global is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes odds and is going for her fifth straight victory.

Meanwhile, the Simon Callaghan-trained Madone is 9-5 in the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes lineup and has four wins in five career starts. The Jeff Mullins-trained Quattroelle is listed at 5-1 among the 2021 Honeymoon Stakes contenders, while the other four fillies are listed at 8-1 or higher. Post time is set for 7:19 p.m. ET. With a talented field headed to the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Honeymoon Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. He also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park on May 16. Those are just some of his biggest hits for SportsLine.

Top 2021 Honeymoon Stakes predictions

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Weir is not making Going Global his top pick, even though she is the 6-5 morning-line favorite. Bred in Ireland, she has four wins in seven career starts. She is a perfect three-for-three since coming to the United States.

Going Global will make her fourth start in a little more than three months on Saturday. In modern racing, that's a lot of starts in a short period of time; horses usually need more time between races to run their best. Weir will be using Going Global in his wagers, but she is not his top pick to win.

