The 2021 Kentucky Derby will reclaim its place as the first jewel of the Triple Crown. The COVID-19 pandemic forced a juggling of the horse racing schedule a year ago, and the Run for the Roses was the second leg in 2020, sandwiched in September between the Belmont and Preakness. Bob Baffert's Authentic won that race for the trainer's record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby title and will look to extend his record for Triple Crown victories to 17 with Medina Spirit this year. There are three unbeaten horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field who are a combined 11-0: favorites Essential Quality and Rock Your World and long shot Helium.

Essential Quality has won all five races in his career and is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, followed by Rock Your World at 5-1. Baffert's Medina Spirit is listed at 15-1, while Helium comes in at 50-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2021. The 2021 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 19-horse field entering the Churchill Downs starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is largely fading Essential Quality, even though he is the clear-cut 2-1 favorite. Weir says Essential Quality hasn't done much to set him apart from the rest of the 2021 Kentucky Derby field. "Essential Quality may step forward in the Derby," Weir told SportsLine, "but he's far from a sure thing and does not hold a clear advantage on this field." Favorites have won 56 of the 146 previous races (38 percent), but have failed to win the past two years after six straight victories.

Essential Quality won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3 and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. However, his speed hasn't been impressive and he is starting from the 14th post. The last horse to win from the 14th post was Carry Back in 1961, and five 2021 Kentucky Derby horses have equaled or surpassed Essential Quality's career-best 97 Beyer Speed Figure. He will need speed to make up ground if he gets forced wide coming out of the gate, so Weir advises using him sparingly in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. Baffert's tutelage is unquestioned in preparing horses for the big races, and he is one of two trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. He won with American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018, tying Jim Fitzsimmons (1930, 1935). "If anyone can get a horse to peak on Derby Day, it's Baffert," Weir told SportsLine. The three-year-old is coming off a second-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby.

Medina Spirit has two wins and three runner-up finishes in five career starts and is scheduled to have jockey John Velazquez guiding the way. The veteran from Puerto Rico has won 15 Breeders' Cup and five Triple Crown races, including last year's Kentucky Derby aboard Authentic. The experience and track record of the barn have Weir looking to include Medina Spirit prominently among his trifecta and superfecta wagers for Saturday's race.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Weir's win contenders include a double-digit long shot who has been training "extremely well" at Churchill Downs. In fact, Weir says this horse is a "must-use" in your bets and could have been among the favorites. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which epic long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



2021 Kentucky Derby horses, odds