The 2021 Kentucky Derby will be back in its typical spot on the horse racing schedule, and there is plenty to look forward to when the starting gate opens on Saturday. Bob Baffert won the 2020 edition with Authentic last September and will go for this record-extending 17th Triple Crown win this week at Churchill Downs. Steve Asmussen is trying to break an 0-for-21 streak at the track with Midnight Bourbon, while Vicki Oliver will be the 17th female trainer and first since 2015 when she saddles Hidden Stash.

The Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality, who is 5-for-5 in his career, is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Baffert's Medina Spirit comes in at 15-1, while Midnight Bourbon is 20-1 and Hidden Stash is a 50-1 long shot. The 2021 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field entering the Churchill Downs starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Weir is largely fading Essential Quality, even though he is the clear-cut 2-1 favorite. The reigning two-year-old champion will start from the 14th post, but no horse has won the Kentucky Derby from that position in 60 years (Carry Back, 1961). That post, combined with his running style, could push him outside and force him to make up ground off the turns. With a career-best Beyer Speed Figure of 97, he might not have the juice to do that.

The Godolphin homebred won three starts last year, has two victories in 2021, and is seeking to become the third horse to win both the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Kentucky Derby. However, only nine of the 30 undefeated horses to run for the roses since 1915 have ended up in the winner's circle. "He's the most accomplished horse, but I do not see the advantage he possesses that supports taking that short of a price in a 20-horse field," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. A son of unheralded sire Protonico, Medina Spirit is looking for his third career win. In his last race, he ran second to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.

However, in that race, he was the victim of a rail-biased track. Rock Your World set the early pace and never looked back, while Medina Spirit ran wide and lost ground. Despite Medina Spirit losing by 4 1/4 lengths. Weir is using the colt prominently in his 2021 Kentucky Derby trifectas and superfectas.

