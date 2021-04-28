Trainer Steve Asmussen can add the only missing piece in his Hall of Fame career when he sends out two horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 55-year-old Asmussen, whose horses have won more than 9,300 races and $353 million, has started 21 horses in the Run for the Roses but has never won. That's the most Derby starters for a trainer without a win. On Saturday, he sends out Louisiana Derby runner-up Midnight Bourbon (20-1) and Arkansas Derby winner Super Stock (30-1) in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Meanwhile, the Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the current 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field entering the Churchill Downs starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One shocker: Weir is largely fading Essential Quality, even though he is the clear-cut 2-1 favorite. A gray/roan son of Tapit, Essential Quality is a perfect 5-for-5 in his career. He is coming off a gutsy victory over Highly Motivated in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 3 at Keeneland.

However, speed figures suggest that Essential Quality is not the fastest horse in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. His best career Beyer Speed Figure is 97; five other horses have run as fast or faster. "Essential Quality may step forward in the Derby, which is his third start of his three-year-old season, and prove to be the best of this crop, but he's far from a sure thing and does not hold a clear advantage on this field," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. A product of humble beginnings after he sold for $1,000 as a yearling and $35,000 as a two-year-old, Medina Spirit has two wins and three seconds in five career starts. He is coming off a second-place finish in the Santa Anita Derby.

His trainer, Bob Baffert, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, tied with Ben A. Jones for the most ever by a trainer. "If anyone can get a horse to peak on Derby Day, it's Baffert," Weir said.

