Trainer Todd Pletcher can win his third Kentucky Derby when he sends out four starters, including Florida Derby winner Known Agenda, in the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The 53-year-old Pletcher won the Run for the Roses in 2010 with Super Saver and in 2017 with Always Dreaming. He has started a record 55 Kentucky Derby horses, six more than the next best trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. Known Agenda enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 widely considered as Pletcher's best chance at Derby win No. 3. He is 12-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field entering the Churchill Downs starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is fading Highly Motivated, even though he is coming off a second-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes and has never finished off the board in his career. Trained by four-time Eclipse Award-winning trainer Chad Brown, Highly Motivated has two wins, two seconds and one third in five career starts. Highly Motivated is the only horse in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field with three Brisnet Speed Figures of at least 100.

However, Highly Motivated had the advantage over Essential Quality in the Blue Grass, setting slow fractions as the pacesetter, but still couldn't hold off the expected 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite. "Highly Motivated took advantage of a pace-less field and was run down late," Weir told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Weir is high on Soup and Sandwich, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2021. Trained by Mark Casse, this striking gray/roan colt will make just his fourth career start. He won his first two starts before finishing second in the Florida Derby in his most recent race.

Soup and Sandwich benefitted from Sunday's defection of expected pacesetter Caddo River from the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. Without Caddo River in the field, the early pace should be less taxing up front, where Soup and Sandwich likes to run. "If the pace is not contested, his chances improve," Weir told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Weir is also high on an underrated horse who has been training well at Churchill Downs. He's also high on a colossal long shot that would net any backer an epic payday. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which epic long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



2021 Kentucky Derby horses, odds