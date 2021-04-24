The title of 2021 Kentucky Derby winner will be on the line when 20 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the first leg of the Triple Crown on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs. The Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality, the reigning two-year-old champion and a perfect 5-for-5 in his career, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Essential Quality is coming off a victory in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3.

Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented 20-horse field entering the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has dominated the 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races, hitting the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Weir has handicapped the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is fading Highly Motivated, even though he is coming off a second-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes and has never finished off the board in his career. Trained by Chad Brown, Highly Motivated has two wins, two seconds and one third in five career starts. In November, he won the Nyquist Stakes at Keeneland on the Breeders' Cup undercard.

In his last start, he was gifted an easy lead and still could not hold off Essential Quality. "Highly Motivated took advantage of a pace-less field and was run down late," Weir told SportsLine. "I think that was the day for Highly Motivated."

Another curveball: Weir is high on Soup and Sandwich, a massive 30-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby odds 2021. A son of Into Mischief, Soup and Sandwich has two wins and one second in three career starts. He is coming off a runner-up finish to Known Agenda in the Florida Derby.

Soup and Sandwich is trained by Mark Casse, who won the 2019 Preakness Stakes with War of Will. "Moving forward into the Kentucky Derby is a lot to ask, but I'm going to trust Casse on this one," Weir said.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Weir is also high on an underrated horse who has been training well at Churchill Downs. He's also high on a colossal long shot that would net any backer an epic payday. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So who wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which epic long shot is a must-back? Check out the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021 below, then visit SportsLine to see Weir's picks for the Kentucky Derby.



2021 Kentucky Derby horses, odds