The 2021 Kentucky Derby -- which is the 147th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs.
Last year, the Triple Crown schedule was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year they are back on track to their usual order. In 2020, the Kentucky Derby was the second leg of the Triple Crown and this year it is back to the first leg of the three-race series.
Fans were not able to attend last year's Kentucky, but this year there are fans likely to be in the stands, though it will not be full capacity. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he expects a limited number of fans to attend the historic race.
Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owners, trainers and jockeys.
Essential Quality
- Owner: Godolphin, LLC
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Luis Saez
Hot Rod Charlie
- Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing
- Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill
- Jockey: Flavien Prat
Medina Spirit
- Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc
- Trainer: Bob Baffert
- Jockey: John Velazquez
Rock Your World
- Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC
- Trainer: John W. Sadler
- Jockey: Joel Rosario
Known Agenda
- Owner: St. Elias Stable
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
Highly Motivated
- Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc.
- Trainer: Chad C. Brown
- Jockey: Javier Castellano
Mandaloun
- Owner: Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah)
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: Florent Geroux
Midnight Bourbon
- Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Jockey: Mike Smith
Super Stock
- Owner: Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith
- Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen
- Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.
Bourbonic
- Owner: Calumet Farm
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche
Caddo River
- Owner: Shortleaf Stable, Inc.
- Trainer: Brad H. Cox
- Jockey: TBA
Dynamic One
- Owner: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: Jose Ortiz
Soup and Sandwich
- Owner: Live Oak Plantation
- Trainer: Mark E. Casse
- Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
Helium
- Owner: D. J. Stable LLC
- Trainer: Mark E. Casse
- Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Hidden Stash
- Owner: BBN Racing, LLC
- Trainer: Victoria H. Oliver
- Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Like the King
- Owner: M Racing Group, LLC
- Trainer: Wesley A. Ward
- Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke
Sainthood
- Owner: CHC, Inc. and WinStar Farm LLC
- Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher
- Jockey: TBA