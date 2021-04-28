The 2021 Kentucky Derby -- which is the 147th running of the event -- is set for Saturday, May 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky at Churchill Downs.

Last year, the Triple Crown schedule was altered due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year they are back on track to their usual order. In 2020, the Kentucky Derby was the second leg of the Triple Crown and this year it is back to the first leg of the three-race series.

Fans were not able to attend last year's Kentucky, but this year there are fans likely to be in the stands, though it will not be full capacity. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he expects a limited number of fans to attend the historic race.

Below are the horses who are set to run in the race, as well as their owners, trainers and jockeys.

Essential Quality

Owner: Godolphin, LLC

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Luis Saez

Hot Rod Charlie

Owner: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing

Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Medina Spirit

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables Inc

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Rock Your World

Owner: Hronis Racing LLC and Talla Racing LLC

Trainer: John W. Sadler

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Known Agenda

Owner: St. Elias Stable

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Highly Motivated

Owner: Klaravich Stables, Inc.

Trainer: Chad C. Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Mandaloun

Owner: Juddmonte Farms (Khalid Abdullah)

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Midnight Bourbon

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Mike Smith

Super Stock

Owner: Woolsey, Erv and Asmussen, Keith

Trainer: Steven M. Asmussen

Jockey: Ricardo Santana Jr.

Bourbonic

Owner: Calumet Farm

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Kendrick Carmouche

Caddo River

Owner: Shortleaf Stable, Inc.

Trainer: Brad H. Cox

Jockey: TBA

Dynamic One

Owner: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable

Trainer: Todd A. Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Soup and Sandwich

Owner: Live Oak Plantation

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Helium

Owner: D. J. Stable LLC

Trainer: Mark E. Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Hidden Stash

Owner: BBN Racing, LLC

Trainer: Victoria H. Oliver

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Like the King

Owner: M Racing Group, LLC

Trainer: Wesley A. Ward

Jockey: Drayden Van Dyke

Sainthood