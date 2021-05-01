In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 horse racing schedule was completely altered. However, the Triple Crown is back on track with its normal schedule in 2021.

The Kentucky Derby was back in its traditional spot as the first jewel of the Triple Crown. A surprise winner and familiar trainer found their way to the winners' circle as Medina Spirit -- at 12-to-1 -- took home the garland of roses at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was the horse's trainer and won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with the victory.

Winning the Kentucky Derby immortalizes the victorious jockey and horse. 13 of these horses that won the Derby took it a step further, going on to win the Triple Crown. Here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 147 of them.

2021: Medina Spirit

Getty Images

2020: Authentic

Getty Images

2019: Country House



IMAGN

2018: Justify



IMAGN

2017: Always Dreaming



2016: Nyquist



2015: American Pharoah



IMAGN

2014: California Chrome



2013: Orb



2012: I'll Have Another



2011: Animal Kingdom



2010: Super Saver



2009: Mine That Bird



2008: Big Brown



2007: Street Sense



2006: Barbaro



2005: Giacomo



2004: Smarty Jones

IMAGN

2003: Funny Cide



2002: War Emblem



2001: Monarchos



2000: Fusaichi Pegasus



1999: Charismatic



1998: Real Quiet



1997: Silver Charm



1996: Grindstone



1995: Thunder Gulch



1994: Go For Gin



1993: Sea Hero



1992: Lil E. Tee



1991: Strike the Gold



1990: Unbridled



1989: Sunday Silence



1988: Winning Colors



1987: Alysheba



1986: Ferdinand



1985: Spend a Buck

IMAGN

1984: Swale



1983: Sunny's Halo



1982: Gato Del Sol



1981: Pleasant Colony



1980: Genuine Risk



1979: Spectacular Bid



1978: Affirmed



1977: Seattle Slew



1976: Bold Forbes



1975: Foolish Pleasure



1974: Cannonade



1973: Secretariat



1972: Riva Ridge



1971: Canonero II



1970: Dust Commander



1969: Majestic Prince



1968: Forward Pass



1967: Proud Clarion



1966: Kauai King



1965: Lucky Debonair



1964: Northern Dancer



1963: Chateaugay



1962: Decidedly



1961: Carry Back



1960: Venetian Way



1959: Tomy Lee



1958: Tim Tam



1957: Iron Liege



1956: Needles



1955: Swaps



1954: Determine



1953: Dark Star



1952: Hill Gail



1951: Count Turf



1950: Middleground



1949: Ponder



1948: Citation



IMAGN

1947: Jet Pilot



1946: Assault



1945: Hoop Jr.



1944: Pensive



1943: Count Fleet



1942: Shut Out



1941: Whirlaway



1940: Gallahadion



1939: Johnstown



1938: Lawrin



1937: War Admiral



1936: Bold Venture



1935: Omaha



1934: Cavalcade



1933: Brokers Tip



1932: Burgoo King



1931: Twenty Grand



1930: Gallant Fox



1929: Clyde Van Dusen



1928: Reigh Count



1927: Whiskery



IMAGN

1926: Bubbling Over



1925: Flying Ebony



1924: Black Gold



1923: Zev



1922: Morvich



1921: Behave Yourself



1920: Paul Jones



1919: Sir Barton



1918: Exterminator



1917: Omar Khayyam



1916: George Smith



1915: Regret



1914: Old Rosebud



1913: Donerail



1912: Worth



1911: Meridian



IMAGN

1910: Donau



1909: Wintergreen



1908: Stone Strett



1907: Pink Star



1906: Sir Huon



1905: Agile



1904: Elwood



1903: Judge Himes



1902: Alan-a-Dale



1901: HIs Eminence



1900: Lieut. Gibson



1899: Manuel



1898: Plaudit



1897: Typhoon II



1896: Ben Brush



1895: Halma



1894: Chant



1893: Lookout



1892: Azra



IMAGN