In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 horse racing schedule was completely altered. However, the Triple Crown is back on track with its normal schedule in 2021.
The Kentucky Derby was back in its traditional spot as the first jewel of the Triple Crown. A surprise winner and familiar trainer found their way to the winners' circle as Medina Spirit -- at 12-to-1 -- took home the garland of roses at Churchill Downs. Legendary trainer Bob Baffert was the horse's trainer and won a record seventh Kentucky Derby with the victory.
Winning the Kentucky Derby immortalizes the victorious jockey and horse. 13 of these horses that won the Derby took it a step further, going on to win the Triple Crown. Here is a list of every Kentucky Derby winner -- all 147 of them.
- 2021: Medina Spirit
- 2020: Authentic
- 2019: Country House
- 2018: Justify
- 2017: Always Dreaming
- 2016: Nyquist
- 2015: American Pharoah
- 2014: California Chrome
- 2013: Orb
- 2012: I'll Have Another
- 2011: Animal Kingdom
- 2010: Super Saver
- 2009: Mine That Bird
- 2008: Big Brown
- 2007: Street Sense
- 2006: Barbaro
- 2005: Giacomo
- 2004: Smarty Jones
- 2003: Funny Cide
- 2002: War Emblem
- 2001: Monarchos
- 2000: Fusaichi Pegasus
- 1999: Charismatic
- 1998: Real Quiet
- 1997: Silver Charm
- 1996: Grindstone
- 1995: Thunder Gulch
- 1994: Go For Gin
- 1993: Sea Hero
- 1992: Lil E. Tee
- 1991: Strike the Gold
- 1990: Unbridled
- 1989: Sunday Silence
- 1988: Winning Colors
- 1987: Alysheba
- 1986: Ferdinand
- 1985: Spend a Buck
- 1984: Swale
- 1983: Sunny's Halo
- 1982: Gato Del Sol
- 1981: Pleasant Colony
- 1980: Genuine Risk
- 1979: Spectacular Bid
- 1978: Affirmed
- 1977: Seattle Slew
- 1976: Bold Forbes
- 1975: Foolish Pleasure
- 1974: Cannonade
- 1973: Secretariat
- 1972: Riva Ridge
- 1971: Canonero II
- 1970: Dust Commander
- 1969: Majestic Prince
- 1968: Forward Pass
- 1967: Proud Clarion
- 1966: Kauai King
- 1965: Lucky Debonair
- 1964: Northern Dancer
- 1963: Chateaugay
- 1962: Decidedly
- 1961: Carry Back
- 1960: Venetian Way
- 1959: Tomy Lee
- 1958: Tim Tam
- 1957: Iron Liege
- 1956: Needles
- 1955: Swaps
- 1954: Determine
- 1953: Dark Star
- 1952: Hill Gail
- 1951: Count Turf
- 1950: Middleground
- 1949: Ponder
- 1948: Citation
- 1947: Jet Pilot
- 1946: Assault
- 1945: Hoop Jr.
- 1944: Pensive
- 1943: Count Fleet
- 1942: Shut Out
- 1941: Whirlaway
- 1940: Gallahadion
- 1939: Johnstown
- 1938: Lawrin
- 1937: War Admiral
- 1936: Bold Venture
- 1935: Omaha
- 1934: Cavalcade
- 1933: Brokers Tip
- 1932: Burgoo King
- 1931: Twenty Grand
- 1930: Gallant Fox
- 1929: Clyde Van Dusen
- 1928: Reigh Count
- 1927: Whiskery
- 1926: Bubbling Over
- 1925: Flying Ebony
- 1924: Black Gold
- 1923: Zev
- 1922: Morvich
- 1921: Behave Yourself
- 1920: Paul Jones
- 1919: Sir Barton
- 1918: Exterminator
- 1917: Omar Khayyam
- 1916: George Smith
- 1915: Regret
- 1914: Old Rosebud
- 1913: Donerail
- 1912: Worth
- 1911: Meridian
- 1910: Donau
- 1909: Wintergreen
- 1908: Stone Strett
- 1907: Pink Star
- 1906: Sir Huon
- 1905: Agile
- 1904: Elwood
- 1903: Judge Himes
- 1902: Alan-a-Dale
- 1901: HIs Eminence
- 1900: Lieut. Gibson
- 1899: Manuel
- 1898: Plaudit
- 1897: Typhoon II
- 1896: Ben Brush
- 1895: Halma
- 1894: Chant
- 1893: Lookout
- 1892: Azra
- 1891: Kingman
- 1890: Riley
- 1889: Spokane
- 1888: Macbeth II
- 1887: Montrose
- 1886: Ben Ali
- 1885: Joe Cotton
- 1884: Buchanan
- 1883: Leonatus
- 1882: Apollo
- 1881: Hindoo
- 1880: Fonso
- 1879: Lord Murphy
- 1878: Day Star
- 1877: Baden-Baden
- 1876: Vagrant
- 1875: Aristides