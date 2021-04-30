Churchill Downs will host the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and the longest continuously running major American sporting event will have a more familiar feel after last year's disruption. The last Kentucky Derby was run in September as the final race on the Triple Crown schedule and held without fans. Now, the Kentucky Derby 2021 date will be back on the first Saturday in May to open the Triple Crown season with 45,000 screaming fans in attendance. Once the horses go to post at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, the traditions will take a back seat to the 20 Kentucky Derby 2021 horses and jockeys.

The latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds list Essential Quality as the 2-1 favorite after winning four graded stakes races and compiling a 5-0 record as a two-year-old and three-year-old. Other top 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders include Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1), Highly Motivated (10-1) and Mandaloun (15-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Hot Rod Charlie doesn't even hit the board. Trainer Doug O'Neill is back at the helm after serving a suspension earlier this season for a drug violation with another horse. Additionally, Hot Rod Charlie is dealing with a jockey change after Joel Rosario will ride Rock Your World in the Kentucky Derby 2021.

Rosario rode Hot Rod Charlie to the front of the pack and guided him to an impressive wire-to-wire victory in the Louisiana Derby. It was in stark contrast to previous races in which the son of Oxbow by Indian Miss was asked to stalk the pace. Jockey Flavien Prat will now be asked to chart Hot Rod Charlie's course around Churchill Downs after finishing fifth on the colt in a maiden race last fall.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Highly Motivated enters Saturday's race full of confidence. That's because the three-year-old colt has won two of his last four races and hasn't finished outside the top three in his last five starts. He finished second at the Blue Grass Stakes, narrowly losing to Essential Quality at Keeneland.

The Chad Brown trainee will break from the No. 17 post position on Saturday, which gives him plenty of space to find his way to the front even though the starting gate has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Given his positive results coupled with his long odds, Highly Motivated should be all over your radar for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a double-digit long shot who has "looked amazing" during training. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions