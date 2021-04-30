The 2021 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, with 20 thoroughbreds stuffing the Churchill Downs expanded starting gate for the 147th Run for the Roses. The Kentucky Derby 2021 is the 12th of a 14-race day between the fabled twin spires of the Louisville, Ky., race track. The Kentucky Derby 2021 post time is at 6:57 p.m. ET, while a blanket of 554 red roses and a shot at the Triple Crown await the winner.

Essential Quality will break from the No. 14 post and is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Can Essential Quality improve to six-for-six in his racing career, or can Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1) or Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) knock him off and win the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports" in front of a raucous crowd? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. The Florida Derby winner's Run for the Roses could end just as it begins due to a tough post position.

The son of Curlin out of Byrama drew the No. 1 post, consigning him to the Churchill Downs rail for the 1 1/4-mile opener to the Triple Crown. That spot is tough in any race, and especially in the Kentucky Derby, where just one rail-runner (Ferdinand in 1986) has won in the past 40 years. Although Demling believes Known Agenda is "in good hands with trainer Todd Pletcher," drawing the rail will be too tough to overcome. He's a horse to fade in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Highly Motivated enters Saturday's race full of confidence. That's because the three-year-old colt has won two of his last four races and hasn't finished outside the top three in his last five starts. He finished second at the Blue Grass Stakes, narrowly losing to Essential Quality at Keeneland.

The Chad Brown trainee will break from the No. 17 post position on Saturday, which gives him plenty of space to find his way to the front even though the starting gate has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner. Given his positive results coupled with his long odds, Highly Motivated should be all over your radar for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a double-digit long shot who has "looked amazing" during training. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions