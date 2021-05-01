The 2021 Kentucky Derby field was reduced by one on Friday ahead of the 147th Run for the Roses. King Fury, who was listed at 20-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, was scratched from the No. 7 post position after spiking a fever. The Kentucky Derby 2021 now features 19 horses vying to claim the first leg of the Triple Crown and earn the right to be called a Kentucky Derby champion.

Essential Quality, who is trying to go six-for-six under saddle, is the 2-1 favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021. Can one of the other 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders like Rock Your World (5-1), Known Agenda (6-1) or Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) knock him off and win the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports" at Churchill Downs? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Hot Rod Charlie doesn't even hit the board. The son of Oxbow and Indian Miss enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby full of confidence after winning the Louisiana Derby in March.

In addition, Hot Rod Charlie finished less than a length behind Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last fall. However, Hot Rod Charlie will break from the No. 9 post on Saturday, which means he could be pushed to the back if he doesn't get a good break. Riva Ridge in 1972 was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 9 post, which shows how difficult it is for a horse to set the pace from the middle of the pack. Demling sees far better values in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Into Mischief out of Strong Incentive, Highly Motivated shocked handicappers and onlookers alike when he ran strong for the entire 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes before falling by a nose to prohibitive favorite Essential Quality.

That run at Keeneland drastically changed the conversation around trainer Chad Brown's thoroughbred and established himself as a true contender on Saturday. "So much for all those, including me, who felt like he looked like a sprinter," said Demling after Highly Motivated's Blue Grass performance. He's a strong choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling.

