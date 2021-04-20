After last year's Kentucky Derby was run on a quiet Saturday in September, a limited number of spectators will be on hand as the 2021 Kentucky Derby returns to its rightful place in May. The "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" will kick off the Triple Crown schedule, and with every Kentucky Derby prep race in the bag, Essential Quality sits atop the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. Brad Cox's first clear Kentucky Derby contender is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds.

Meanwhile, Super Stock surged all the way up to third in the standings, punching his ticket to the Kentucky Derby 2021 field with a win in the Arkansas Derby. Steve Asmussen's top points-earner is listed at 20-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. The No. 2 points-earner in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings scored a victory in the Louisiana Derby, winning by two lengths over Midnight Bourbon. After stalking the pace in his first six races and winning just once, Hot Rod Charlie got a clean break and led wire-to-wire to earn just his second win in seven starts.

Despite a strong Beyer Speed Figure of 99 in that race and setting a track record at the Louisiana Fair Grounds, Goldberg is justifiably concerned about the Doug O'Neill-trained horse setting the pace against a stronger 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. Given that O'Neill is coming off a suspension and that jockey Flavien Prat will be taking over the reins, there are simply too many unknowns with Hot Rod Charlie given the price.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

