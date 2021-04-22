The Commonwealth of Kentucky may not have any major pro sports teams, but it does host one of the biggest sporting events each year, the Kentucky Derby. The annual Run for the Roses is the crown jewel of the Bluegrass State, and for good reason, as homegrown horses have dominated the event entering the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1. Of the 146 Derby winners, 112 have been born in Kentucky, while the next highest state, Florida, has just six.

Essential Quality is one of those Kentucky-born thoroughbreds getting heavy action among the top 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. He is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds after going undefeated in prep races and is trained by Brad Cox, who was named the most outstanding trainer last year. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. Hot Rod Charlie has two wins and one runner-up finish in seven races this season, including an impressive victory at last month's Louisiana Derby.

However, Joel Rosario, who jockeyed Hot Rod Charlie in that race, will ride Rock Your World instead at the Kentucky Derby 2021. Plus, trainer Doug O'Neill is coming off a suspension for a medication violation. There are several unknowns about Hot Rod Charlie without his top jockey, and Goldberg isn't sold on him for his 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds