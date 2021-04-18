With less than two weeks until the 2021 Kentucky Derby, the lineup for "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" is being finalized. Another horse etched its name into the field of 20, as Super Stock clinched a spot in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field with a victory in the Arkansas Derby. Trained by three-time Triple Crown race winner Steve Asmussen, Super Stock defeated even-money favorite Concert Tour in the final prep race ahead of the Kentucky Derby 2021 on Saturday, May 1.

Super Stock will head to Churchill Downs with momentum and is likely to draw plenty of 2021 Kentucky Derby bets. However, the favorites remain Essential Quality (3-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (6-1) in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. Trainer Doug O'Neill's recent absence has much to do with Goldberg's stance. The two-time Derby-winning trainer recently had a 10-day suspension come to an end, which set back Hot Rod Charlie's preparation for Churchill Downs.

While Hot Rod Charlie looked dominant in the Louisiana Derby, leading wire-to-wire, he has looked middling in other races. The colt has just one victory in its six other races this season, which came at Santa Anita in early October. Also, success at the Louisiana Derby doesn't foretell success at Churchill Downs, as only one horse over the last 95 years has won at Louisiana and then gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. Goldberg doesn't believe Hot Rod Charlie can repeat his recent success, so there are far better options for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

