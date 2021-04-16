With less than a month until the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, bettors everywhere are studying the latest results and entering their horse racing picks. Bourbonic was a 30-1 underdog at the Wood Memorial, but the Todd Pletcher trainee stormed past stablemate Dynamic One to grab the win and now has enough points in the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings to coast into Louisville. Bourbonic's 2021 Kentucky Derby odds are now listed at 12-1, fourth-best in the Kentucky Derby 2021 field.

Trainer Bob Baffert has already won the Kentucky Derby a record-tying six times. He'll have multiple horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup barring injury, with Concert Tour (5-1) and Medina Spirit (20-1). Meanwhile, Brad Cox's Essential Quality is a perfect 5-0 with four graded-stakes wins and is the current 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field of hopefuls and has released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. He delivered a breakthrough victory at the Fair Grounds, but other 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders have put together more impressive runs in prep races and shown speed that could challenge Hot Rod Charlie's augmented style.

After stalking the pace to win in just one of his first six starts, jockey Joel Rosario set the pace in the Louisiana Derby and rode Hot Rod Charlie to a wire-to-wire victory. However, that's a tactic that might not work with horses like Essential Quality, Rock Your World (31-1), Highly Motivated (25-1) and Midnight Bourbon (27-1) all capable of pushing the pace out of the starting gates. He's a horse to fade, especially at 6-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2021.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

Instead, Goldberg's top pick is a horse who "has the right running style and finishes off well." He also is high on a monster underdog the public is completely sleeping on, listing him as his best value. He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds