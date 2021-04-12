The 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup isn't finalized, but we know that a talented group of horses and jockeys will head to the gate at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1. The Kentucky Derby 2021 will be the 147th Run for the Roses and the race has been moved back to its traditional May date after being postponed until September last year. Essential Quality is a perfect 5-0 with four graded-stakes wins to begin his career, and trainer Brad Cox is hopeful that this will be his first Kentucky Derby winner after a brilliant comeback at Keeneland in the Bluegrass Stakes.

Essential Quality is the 4-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, but the son of Tapit by Delightful Quality is far from the only horse with a strong resume. Bob Baffert's Concert Tour (5-1) already has two graded-stakes wins to his name and finished third over the weekend in the Arkansas Derby. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field of hopefuls and has released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 12-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. Sitting at second in the Road to the Kentucky Derby standings following his win at the Louisiana Derby, Hot Rod Charlie has already punched his ticket into the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, but there are questions about whether his wire-to-wire win at the Fair Grounds is truly indicative of his potential.

Trained by Doug O'Neill, who is coming off a 30-day suspension, Hot Rod Charlie failed to break his maiden in three runs at Del Mar before finally breaking through with a win at Santa Anita. Then, he finished second behind Essential Quality at the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and third to Medina Spirit and Roman Centurian in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

The California-based dark bay made a habit of stalking the pace in those rides, but shocked by going wire-to-wire in Louisiana. Goldberg questions is ability to run similarly at Churchill Downs.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

Instead, Goldberg's top pick is a horse who "has the right running style and finishes off well." He also is high on a monster underdog the public is completely sleeping on, listing him as his best value. He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds

Essential Quality 4-1

Concert Tour 5-1

Hot Rod Charlie 12-1

Bourbonic 12-1

Medina Spirit 13-1

Dynamic One 16-1

Like the King 20-1

Soup and Sandwich 20-1

Sainthood 20-1

Highly Motivated 25-1

Midnight Bourbon 27-1

Helium 28-1

Rock Your World 31-1

Weyburn 35-1

Mandaloun 36-1

Crowded Trade 38-1

Hozier 44-1

Rombauer 50-1

Proxy 51-1