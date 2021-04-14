Getting a horse into the 2021 Kentucky Derby field is a dream for any trainer, but then again, Bob Baffert isn't just any trainer. The Hall of Famer has already qualified two thoroughbreds for the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, as Concert Tour and Medina Spirit will be in the field for the 1 1/4-mile Run for the Roses on Saturday, May 1. Baffert already has two Triple Crown winners to his credit, Justify and American Pharoah, and has won the Kentucky Derby a record six times.

Still, Baffert's horses will all be looking up at the Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality, who hasn't lost in five trips under saddle and is the 3-1 favorite in the current 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Concert Tour is right behind at 5-1, with Medina Spirit at 20-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 12-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. Goldberg knows that the son of Oxbow out of Indian Miss needed four attempts to break his maiden at Del Mar and Santa Anita, and even his successes have been less than spectacular.

Hot Rod Charlie ran second to Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November to burst into the conversation, but then was third to Medina Spirit and Roman Centurian at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. An adjustment in racing style, going from pace-stalker to moving to the front early, paid dividends at the Louisiana Fair Grounds, with jockey Joel Rosario taking him to a wire-to-wire victory.

But that was Louisiana, not Kentucky. When you factor in the suspension to trainer Doug O'Neill, Hot Rod Charlie might not be hitting on all cylinders by the time he gets to Churchill Downs. Goldberg certainly thinks so, and doesn't like the value the colt presents against what is shaping up to be a quick field in the Kentucky Derby 2021.

