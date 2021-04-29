One horse will go down in history on Saturday, when 20 three-year-old horses leave the starting gate in the country's most storied horse race, the 2021 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. That horse could be the Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality, who is undefeated in five career starts and was named the champion two-year-old last year. He is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. That horse also could be Rock Your World, who also is undefeated at 3-0 after an impressive win in the Santa Anita Derby.

Rock Your World is getting 5-1 odds, the second lowest in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for 6:57 p.m. ET. With a talented field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. In November, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing the Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Now with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup set, Kinchen is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is completely fading Rock Your World, even though he is one of the top favorites at 5-1. Trained by John Sadler, Rock Your World is looking for his fourth win in four starts. His first two starts were on turf, but he effortlessly made the transition to dirt in winning the Santa Anita Derby.

However, in that most recent race, Rock Your World benefitted from a track that some observers have determined favored speed horses. He is not likely to get that same favorable track on Saturday. "I think that Rock Your World is up against it," Kinchen told SportsLine. Kinchen will not have Rock Your World in any of his 2021 Kentucky Derby wagers.

Another curveball: Kinchen is high on Midnight Bourbon, who is a juicy long shot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. A son of two-time Breeders' Cup Classic champion Tiznow, Midnight Bourbon is coming off a runner-up finish to Hot Rod Charlie in the Louisiana Derby. In that race, he earned a Beyer Speed Figure of 96, which tied his career-high.

In seven career starts, he has never finished off the board; he has two wins, two seconds and three thirds. "He shows up all of the time," Kinchen said.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

One of Kinchen's win contenders is an appealing double-digit long with "a big price," He is including this horse prominently in his 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing this analysis at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions