Only 13 times in history has the winner of the Kentucky Derby gone on to win the Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing. The 145th Run for the Roses is set for Saturday, May 1 at iconic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 1 1/4-mile trek in front of Churchill Downs' twin spires is a strenuous test for three-year-old horses, but the reward is a blanket of red roses as well as horse racing immortality.

Essential Quality, who won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile as a two-year-old last year, is the favorite at 7-2 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Life Is Good (4-1), Caddo River (15-1), Mandaloun (15-1) and Greatest Honour (6-1) are among the other prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to oddsmakers. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the San Felipe Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. Durability is a question mark for Life Is Good, as his victories thus far have been less than 1 1/16 miles.

The son of Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, Life Is Good was slower than three of the past six winners in hitting the wire first the Sham Stakes, winning in 1:36.63 to beat Medina Spirit and Parnelli. Demling told SportsLine he is "not sold yet" on Life Is Good, and isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Spielberg, even though he's a massive 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The colt has raced eight times in his young career, winning twice and never finishing worse than fourth. Spielberg won a maiden special weight race at Del Mar in November 2020, then outlasted a quality field a month later at the Los Alamitos Futurity.

The son of Union Rags out of Miss Squeal, Spielberg was a strong second behind Essential Quality on Feb. 27 at the Southwest Stakes. With his last three races all going 1 1/16 miles, the Bob Baffert-trained colt is primed for a substantial Triple Crown run. Demling agrees, saying that Spielberg is now "a major player from the Baffert barn," and because of it, believes he is worth the value bet at 20-1 in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Horse Odds Essential Quality 7-2 Life is Good 4-1 Greatest Honour 6-1 Caddo River 15-1 Mandaloun 15-1 Concert Tour 20-1 Highly Motivated 20-1 Prevalence 20-1 Proxy 20-1 Spielberg 20-1 Candy Man Rocket 30-1 Collaborate 30-1 Dream Shake 30-1 Freedom Fighter 30-1 Hot Rod Charlie 30-1 Keepmeinmind 30-1 Medina Spirit 30-1 Midnight Bourbon 30-1 Risk Taking 30-1 Hush of a Storm 50-1 Roman Centurian 50-1 Rombauer 50-1 The Great One 50-1 Field 10-1

