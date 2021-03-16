A talented crop of three-year-old thoroughbreds went through another round of prep races last weekend on the road to the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 145th Run for the Roses is set for May 1 at Churchill Downs, returning the rite of spring to its spot as the first jewel of the Triple Crown after a reshuffling of the horse racing calendar due to COVID-19. When the starting gate is loaded in the shadows of the fabled Churchill Downs twin spires, only 1 1/4 miles and two minutes of racing stands between 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders and immortality.

Southwest Stakes winner Essential Quality is undefeated at 5-for-5 and the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Life Is Good is 4-1, Greatest Honour is 6-1, and the field, or all other three-year-olds not already carrying odds, is 10-1 among the other prominent 2021 Kentucky Derby horses. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the San Felipe Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. Durability is a question mark for Life Is Good, as his victories thus far have been less than 1 1/16 miles.

The son of Into Mischief out of Beach Walk, Life Is Good was slower than three of the past six winners in hitting the wire first the Sham Stakes, winning in 1:36.63 to beat Medina Spirit and Parnelli. Demling told SportsLine he is "not sold yet" on Life Is Good, and isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The colt has finished either first or second in his four career races, including an impressive victory in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes. The son of Prontico out of Mongolian Changa held off late runs from Roman Centurian and Hot Rod Charlie to win a three-way photo at Santa Anita.

Although Medina Spirit ran a distant second in the March 6 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita, Demling loves Medina Spirit's form, saying that he "looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch." Because of that, Demling believes the colt is worth the value at 30-1 in your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a long shot who is "hard not to play" at his current price. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Horse Odds Essential Quality 7-2 Life is Good 4-1 Greatest Honour 6-1 Caddo River 15-1 Mandaloun 15-1 Concert Tour 20-1 Highly Motivated 20-1 Prevalence 20-1 Proxy 20-1 Spielberg 20-1 Candy Man Rocket 30-1 Collaborate 30-1 Dream Shake 30-1 Freedom Fighter 30-1 Hot Rod Charlie 30-1 Keepmeinmind 30-1 Medina Spirit 30-1 Midnight Bourbon 30-1 Risk Taking 30-1 Hush of a Storm 50-1 Roman Centurian 50-1 Rombauer 50-1 The Great One 50-1 Field 10-1

