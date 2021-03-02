Unlike last year's topsy-turvy Triple Crown schedule, the 2021 Kentucky Derby is back in its traditional spot as the first jewel of horse racing's most coveted prize. The Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for Saturday, May 1 at storied Churchill Downs, the annual site for the world's top three-year-old colts to compete in the Run for the Roses. You can already enter 2021 Kentucky Derby bets through the race's futures book, but which 2021 Kentucky Derby horses should you back?

The Bob Baffert-trained Life Is Good joins Southwest Stakes winner Essential Quality as 8-1 co-favorites in the early 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Caddo River (12-1), Risk Taking (15-1) and Greatest Honour (15-1) are among the other prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five. It isn't so much that the horse doesn't show promising signs, but Demling points out that "anything in single-digit odds is just too low two months out." The son of Tapit out of Delightful Quality, Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox and owned by the Godolphin LLC group.

Essential Quality only knows the winner's circle so far in his young career, winning his maiden special weight debut at Churchill Downs last September, taking the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland, and winning the Southwest Stakes last weekend. Still, there's plenty of other value to consider in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Dream Shake, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Peter Eurton-trained horse shocked onlookers at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 7, when he went off as a 20-1 underdog and raced to a victory in his debut. Even more impressive was that Dream Shake defeated Bezos, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who was the 3-5 favorite, by over 15 lengths.

Ridden by Joel Rosario at Santa Anita, Dream Shake is now firmly on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Based on his first effort with the blinkers on, the ownership team of Exline-Border Racing, SAF Racing and Richard Hausman can't wait to get him back in the starting gate. Demling agrees, saying, "If Dream Shake were trained by Bob Baffert, we would be talking Derby favorite," and believes the colt is worth putting in your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

