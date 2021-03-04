With just over three months before the 2021 Kentucky Derby, three-year-old thoroughbreds are already jostling for position. Owners, trainers and jockeys are eyeballing 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races leading up to the May 1 Run for the Roses, trying to best position their horses for the first leg of the Triple Crown. Once they make it to Churchill Downs, the 1 1/4-mile journey to the finish line will etch one of the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses into immortality.

Two horses, Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Essential Quality and the Bob Baffert-trained Life Is Good, are the 8-1 co-favorites in the early 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Caddo River (12-1), Risk Taking (15-1) and Greatest Honour (15-1) are also among the prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to the race's futures book. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five. It isn't so much that the horse doesn't show promising signs, but Demling points out that "anything in single-digit odds is just too low two months out." The son of Tapit out of Delightful Quality, Essential Quality is trained by Brad Cox and owned by the Godolphin LLC group.

Essential Quality only knows the winner's circle so far in his young career, winning his maiden special weight debut at Churchill Downs last September, taking the Breeders' Futurity and Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Keeneland, and winning the Southwest Stakes last weekend. Still, there's plenty of other value to consider in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Bob Baffert-trained horse is 2-for-3 racing so far in his early career, winning a 5 1/2-furlong special maiden weight journey on Dec. 11 at Los Alamitos and placing in the Sham Stakes behind fellow Baffert entrant Life Is Good.

However, Medina Spirit got back in the winner's circle with a flourish on Jan. 30, winning the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. The son of Prontonico out of Mongolian Changa, Medina Spirit traveled the 1 1/16th-miles in a swift 1:46.26 to overcome Roman Centurian and Hot Rod Charlie. Demling loves what he sees out of the colt, saying Medina Spirit "looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch," and believes Medina Spirit is worth the value in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.