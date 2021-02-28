After being held without fans last September, the 2021 Kentucky Derby could mark a return to normalcy for horse racing. Set for Saturday, May 1 at iconic Churchill Downs, the Kentucky Derby 2021 is back as the opening jewel of the Triple Crown following a shuffled thoroughbred season. When the world's top three-year-olds load into the Churchill Downs starting gate, the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports" will end with one horse etching their name into racing immortality.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Essential Quality and Life Is Good are 8-1 co-favorites in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Other early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders to consider, according to oddsmakers, include Caddo River (12-1), Risk Taking (15-1) and Greatest Honour (15-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Sham Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. The WinStar Farms-owned horse is 2-0 in races so far early in his career, having captured his maiden special weight run in November at Del Mar as well as the Sham Stakes in January at Santa Anita.

Even with those two victories, Life Is Good is still far back in the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with just 10 points. Trained by Bob Baffert, the son of Into Mischief out of Beach Walk has plenty of time to make his Triple Crown-worthy bones, but at his current 8-1 price, Demling doesn't see much value for your 2021 Kentucky Derby futures bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Dream Shake, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Peter Eurton-trained horse shocked onlookers at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 7, when he went off as a 20-1 underdog and raced to a victory in his debut. Even more impressive was that Dream Shake defeated Bezos, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who was the 3-5 favorite, by over 15 lengths.

Ridden by Joel Rosario at Santa Anita, Dream Shake is now firmly on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Based on his first effort with the blinkers on, the ownership team of Exline-Border Racing, SAF Racing and Richard Hausman can't wait to get him back in the starting gate. Demling agrees, saying, "If Dream Shake were trained by Bob Baffert, we would be talking Derby favorite," and believes the colt is worth putting in your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

