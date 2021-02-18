The 2021 Kentucky Derby will return to its rightful place on the first Saturday in May, and dozens of talented three-year-olds are currently vying for a spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate. Last year's race was delayed until September because of COVID-19, with Authentic eventually crossing the finish line first to give trainer Bob Baffert his sixth Kentucky Derby win. Once again, the list of 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders includes several from the Baffert barn.

Life is Good is an 8-1 co-favorite in the current 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's Futures Book, and his stablemates include Medina Spirit (20-1) and Concert Tour (20-1). Meanwhile, the Brad Cox-trained Essential Quality is also 8-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby futures and is another progeny of the legendary sire Tapit. With so much to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five. Demling is impressed with what he's seen so far from the Brad Cox-trained colt, who has won all three of his career races. That includes an impressive win at the 2020 Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November.

However, his odds do not provide any value at this point. Demling says 8-1 is "just too low three months out," and doesn't recommend Essential Quality for your 2021 Kentucky Derby futures bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Protonico, a four-time graded stakes winner, Medina Spirit started his career with a flourish. Medina Spirit broke his maiden at Los Alamitos in December, finished second to stablemate Life is Good in the Sham Stakes, and then returned to Santa Anita to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes just four weeks later.

Medina Spirit has already earned more than three times his purchase price ($35,000), and his constant improvement could make him one of the all-time bargain buys.

"Trainer Bob Baffert has a loaded stable again this time around, but the winner of the recent Robert B. Lewis Stakes looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch," Demling told SportsLine. "He will continue to improve."

