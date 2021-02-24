After a year that saw the horse racing calendar upended by COVID-19, the 2021 Kentucky Derby returns to its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May. The Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., where the world's top three-year-old horses will gather to begin their Triple Crown journey. At 1 1/4 miles, the 147th Run for the Roses will be followed by the Preakness Stakes on May 15 and the Belmont Stakes on June 5.

Essential Quality and Life Is Good are 8-1 co-favorites in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. They join Caddo River (12-1), Risk Taking (15-1) and Greatest Honour (15-1) as other 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders to consider, according to oddsmakers. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Sham Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. Life is Good has plenty of upside after winning his first two career races, including a victory in the Sham Stakes in January.

However, the Bob Baffert-trained colt hasn't won a race longer than a mile yet. While his Sham Stakes time (1:36.63) was faster than the previous two winners, it was slower than the winners from 2018, 2017 and 2015, so it isn't necessarily a sign that Life is Good will have what it takes to contend in the Kentucky Derby 2021. Demling told SportsLine he's "not sold just yet" on Life is Good and isn't recommending him for 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Dream Shake, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Peter Eurton-trained horse shocked onlookers at Santa Anita Park on Feb. 7, when he went off as a 20-1 underdog and raced to a victory in his debut. Even more impressive was that Dream Shake defeated Bezos, the Bob Baffert-trained horse who was the 3-5 favorite, by over 15 lengths.

Ridden by Joel Rosario at Santa Anita, Dream Shake is now firmly on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Based on his first effort with the blinkers on, the ownership team of Exline-Border Racing, SAF Racing and Richard Hausman can't wait to get him back in the starting gate. Demling agrees, saying, "If Dream Shake were trained by Bob Baffert, we would be talking Derby favorite," and believes the colt is worth putting in your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

