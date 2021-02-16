After the COVID-19 pandemic upended horse racing last year, the new Triple Crown schedule is expected to return to a familiar form, starting with the 2021 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 1. The 2021 Kentucky Derby prep races are in full swing and will go a long way towards finalizing the 2021 Kentucky Derby field. Even without the Kentucky Derby 2021 lineup set, there are still opportunities for bettors to cash in now on the Run for the Roses.

The latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's Futures Book list Essential Quality and Life is Good as the co-favorites at 8-1. Caddo River (12-1), Risk Taking (15-1) and Greatest Honour (15-1) are among the other early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders to consider, while the field, or every other horse not listed in the odds, is going off at 7-2. With so much to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five. Demling is impressed with what he's seen so far from the Brad Cox-trained colt, who has won all three of his career races. That includes an impressive win at the 2020 Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November.

However, his odds do not provide any value at this point. Demling says 8-1 is "just too low three months out," and doesn't recommend Essential Quality for your 2021 Kentucky Derby futures bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Dream Shake, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Twirling Candy out of Even Song looked like a champion in his debut on Feb. 7, winning a 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight race at Santa Anita. In a field that included the Bob Baffert-trained Bezos, Dream Shake pulled away from the pack to win by 4 3/4-lengths in 1:17.34.

A $75,000 auction purchase as a two-year-old, Dream Shake is now firmly pointed down the Triple Crown trail. Trained by Peter Eurton out of Dunwoody Farm, Dream Shake appears to have the tools necessary to become one of the serious 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. Demling agrees, saying, "If Dream Shake were trained by Bob Baffert, we would be talking Derby favorite."

